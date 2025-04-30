The Boston Celtics eliminated the Orlando Magic from the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday night with a blowout 120-89 victory in Game 5. For much of the series, Jayson Tatum was squaring off against one of his close friends, Paolo Banchero, and after sending them packing, Tatum opened up on his relationship with Orlando's star forward.

Tatum has taken on a mentorship role of sorts with Banchero, and it's not hard to see why. Both guys played one year of college basketball at Duke before making the leap to the NBA, and as strong forwards who can do a little bit of everything, they have fairly similar styles of play. Tatum admitted he did not speak to Banchero at all during this series, but he also said he's happy to see how good of a player he has become for Orlando.

“I got to talk to him a little bit in the hallway after the game. I didn't say two words to him during the series. It's tough, but that's part of competing, just trying to have that edge throughout the series, but I couldn't be happier for him and the player that he's become,” Tatum said of Banchero after Game 5.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics eye second round after eliminating Paolo Banchero, Magic

Even though he missed Game 2 due to a wrist injury, Tatum was the most important player on the floor for the Celtics in this series, averaging 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. Every night, he seemed to be engaged in a battle with Banchero, who was really the only reason Orlando was able to remain competitive with Boston in this series, as he averaged 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

While Tatum gave Banchero the cold shoulder during this series, that's simply a result of him being locked in and doing what he needs to in order to help the Celtics make it to the next round. That goal has been accomplished, as Boston will turn their attention towards the second round now, where they will face off against either the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons.