The Boston Celtics took down the Los Angeles Lakers 111-101 on Saturday night, and in a game filled with superstar players, it was Jayson Tatum who took control of the contest. With LeBron James on the other side of the court, Tatum kept it real when discussing what it means to compete against one of the legends of the game.

Tatum was borderline unstoppable for the C's in this one, as he dropped 40 points while also hauling in 12 rebounds and dishing out eight assists. Tatum also only sat for three minutes in this game, a testament to his competitive spirit, and Boston's desire to take down their longtime rival. In the wake of the victory, Tatum opened up on what it means to him to go up against a legend like James.

“Won a gold medal this summer with each other. Just respect the guys that came before you and paved the way. Can't say enough good things about what he's done and accomplished and what he means to the game of basketball. As a fan, as a competitor, those moments that you get to play against him, you should cherish, and you should go out there and compete,” Tatum said after the Celtics big win.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics show LeBron James, Lakers they still have room to grow

The Lakers had been on a roll heading into this game, sporting an eight-game win streak. However, they hadn't played a team of the Celtics caliber during that stretch, making this a real measuring stick game for them. And while they have had a lot of things go right for them recently, Boston proved that L.A. still has some work to do if they want to truly be regarded as one of the top teams in the league.

When Tatum plays the way he did on Saturday night, though, the C's are going to be tough for any team to beat, and it's clear he wanted to raise his game for this matchup with James. His mission was successful, as Boston came out on top, and they will now look to win their fifth straight game when they face off against the Utah Jazz on Monday night.