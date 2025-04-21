The Boston Celtics have gotten the early jump on the Orlando Magic in their first-round playoff series. The Celtics overcame an ordinary performance in the first half and dominated in the second. That allowed head coach Joe Mazzulla's team to begin defense of their championship with a 103-86 victory. Jayson Tatum scored 17 points for the victors, but it was a hard foul that he endured in the fourth quarter that was the most concerning event in the game.

“You want me to go to the Orlando locker room?” — Tatum’s mom isn’t happy about the hard foul pic.twitter.com/mLDoqKZ2ee — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tatum was driving to the hoop when he collided with Orlando's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and went down hard on his right wrist. Tatum appeared to be in a lot of pain after taking the hit. The play was reviewed by the officials and Caldwell-Pope was hit with Flagrant 1 foul.

Tatum missed the two free throws that followed but he did manage to stay in the game. He did not think that the hit caused a serious injury.

“I just landed on it. It was throbbing for a second,” Tatum said, per the Associated Press. “It kind of went away.”

Nevertheless, Tatum's mother was concerned. She saw her son walk into the Boston locker room after the game and she asked him if he wanted her to go into the Magic locker room. Tatum has clearly shown he can fight his own battles and he did not respond to his mother's inquiry.

Celtics dominated the second half

Boston went into the locker room trailing by one point at halftime. The Magic had rallied from an early deficit to get that 49-48 advantage, and that got the Celtics' attention.

Boston turned up its defensive pressure in the third quarter and regained control of the game. The Celtics outscored the Magic 30-18 in the third quarter and never looked back.

Derrick White led the way for the Celtics with 30 points. He was especially effective with his outside shooting as he made 7 of 12 attempts from beyond the arc. Jayson Tatum had a team-high 14 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown scored 16 points.

Paolo Banchero had a brilliant game for the Magic with 36 points and he also added 11 rebounds.

Game 2 of the series will be played Wednesday night at TD Garden.