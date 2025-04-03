As successful as the Boston Celtics are, head coach Joe Mazzulla is laser-focused on the end goal. When he was awarded the Coach of the Month award for March, he gave a hilarious response.

“It’s the dumbest thing ever,” Mazzulla said via Justin Turpin on X (formerly Twitter).

The head coach is focused on repeating as the NBA champions. After the Celtics won the 2024 NBA Finals, they have a high probability of running it back.

However, this isn't the first time that Mazzulla has had some antics. For instance, Mazzulla told Celtics star Jayson Tatum to shove him, to prevent Tatum from receiving a technical foul.

The stories about the head coach are endless. He's talked about bringing back fighting, and himself trying to fight people if necessary. He might be a bit strange to some, but Boston's winning ways don't seem to have anyone concerned.

Joe Mazzulla's antics have the Celtics rolling

Although the public and media might be surprised with the head coach, his players are anything but. As crazy as he might be, everyone has raved about his coaching acumen.

The adjustments, coaching his players up, and relentless approach to being better is a recipe for success. Although they are second in the Eastern Conference, they are the favorites to head to the NBA Finals.

Once that happens, they might be the favorites to win the entire thing. With as deep and talented of a roster as the Celtics have, it might be a matter of time before it happens.

In the meantime, Mazzulla will likely keep his antics going as long as he is with the Celtics. People might find it strange, but it shows where his focus is.

The sole goal is to win another title. Even with the personal accolades and achievements, it's not his desire. With some of his players, Mazzulla has given similar responses.

Furthermore, it likely won't be the last time the Celtics head coach says something of this caliber.