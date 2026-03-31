The Boston Celtics continue to dominate headlines as talk surrounding Joe Mazzulla and the NBA Coach of the Year award grows louder. However, Mazzulla’s comments ahead of Boston’s road matchup vs. the Atlanta Hawks quickly shifted the conversation. The Celtics, for their part, remain focused on winning rather than individual recognition.

Mazzulla addressed reporters before Monday’s road game in Atlanta. Boston entered the night with a 50–24 record and held the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, fueling league-wide discussion about his candidacy.

Despite injuries and roster turnover, the Celtics have maintained elite production. Jayson Tatum recently returned from an Achilles injury and scored 32 points in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Boston also clinched its 12th consecutive playoff appearance, further underscoring Mazzulla's impact at the helm.

The Sporting News’ Steph Noh shared the viral moment on X, formerly Twitter, capturing the Celtics head coach’s blunt response that stunned those following the NBA Coach of the Year race.

“I think it's a stupid award. They shouldn't have it. It's more about the players. It's more about the work that the staff puts in. It's that simple, and I don't ever want to be asked or talk about it again.”

The quote quickly spread across the league, as Mazzulla emphasized that he values team success over individual honors, even as his candidacy continues to gain momentum.

The Celtics have navigated a challenging season with consistency, adjusting the roster and managing key injuries while remaining near the top of the standings. That context strengthens the ongoing Coach of the Year conversation surrounding his candidacy.

Still, the stance from the head coach reflects a broader philosophy. He consistently deflects praise to his players and staff, keeping the team focused on postseason goals rather than awards.