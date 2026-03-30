Jaylen Brown made a firm statement on the Boston Celtics' 2025-26 campaign after the team achieved their 50th win following their victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

Despite winning the championship in 2024, expectations were low on the Celtics this season. Jayson Tatum was recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in the 2025 playoffs, and Boston changed its roster throughout the offseason as they traded key players Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to other teams. Even Al Horford departed Boston for the Golden State Warriors, seeing a majority of the Celtics' roster change significantly.

Even after all those changes, Brown continued to lead the attack as the team's best performing player this season. This allowed Boston to remain firm in the playoff picture, and with Tatum back, they are on pace to make a serious run once again.

Boston racked up its 50th win this season after beating Charlotte 114-99. Brown, who was absent due to injury, posted on social media to show his clear thoughts on the expectations doubters had on them before the season began.

“50 wins in a gap year ☘️,” Brown wrote.

How Celtics played against Hornets without Jaylen Brown

The Celtics continue to be on a roll this season, beating down the red-hot Hornets squad.

Four players scored in double-digits for Boston in the win. Jayson Tatum led the way with a stat line of 32 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and one block. He shot 12-of-23 from the field, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line. Payton Pritchard came next with 28 points and six assists, Neemias Queta had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Baylor Scheierman provided 14 points and three assists.

Boston improved to a 50-24 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers while trailing the Detroit Pistons.

Rolling with three consecutive wins, the Celtics will look forward to their next matchup. They remain on the road as they take on the Atlanta Hawks as tip-off will take place on March 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.