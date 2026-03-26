The Boston Celtics stood on business and snapped the 12-game winning streak of the Oklahoma City Thunder, 119-109, much to the adoration of the crowd at TD Garden on Wednesday.

The Celtics won their fifth game in six outings and improved to 48-24, maintaining their chance to snatch the top seed from the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with a team-high 31 points on 9-of-17 shooting. He also had eight rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. Jayson Tatum also had an all-around showing of 19 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla gushed about Tatum's effort and what he has brought to the table since his return from his Achilles injury.

“He’s given us what the game needs. He's helping us win. That's the only thing that matters,” said Mazzulla in the postgame conference.

“His rebounding has been top-notch, his ball-handling, the way he started the fourth quarter, going on a run, managing the game, getting better shots out of it, he's playing pick and roll. He's giving the game what it needs, and that's the most important thing.”

“He’s given us what the game needs.” Joe Mazzulla on Jayson Tatum's impact coming back 👏 (via @danield1214) pic.twitter.com/UpsRyRqTEb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 26, 2026

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When Mazzulla is not busy fighting Derrick White in the WWE, he is focused on praising his players and putting them in a position to succeed.

The 28-year-old Tatum has been nothing but impressive in his return to action. He came back way ahead of schedule, giving the Celtics an extra boost heading into the playoffs.

Most importantly, Tatum has willingly taken a backseat to Brown, who is having an MVP-type season.

In nine games, Tatum is averaging 19.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in 30.1 minutes. Mazzulla did not even have to ease him in slowly.

The Celtics will face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.