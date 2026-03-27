There is no love lost between the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder. Jaylen Brown, in particular, appears to just about have had enough with Lu Dort's overly physical play that occasionally crosses the line.

On Thursday night, Brown was reviewing footage of the Celtics and Thunder's most recent matchup, which the former won, 119-109, and zeroed in on a play where he was on the receiving end of a smack to the head from Dort.

In the third quarter of that contest on Wednesday night, Dort tried to swat away a layup attempt from Brown. In so doing, he inadvertently smacked Brown on the dome, but no foul was called on the Thunder guard. Brown ended up making the layup, but that should have been an easy and-one call.

On his Twitch livestream, Brown called out Dort in hilarious fashion.

“Bro smacked me upside the head like I’m one of his grandkids,” Brown said, via Polymarket Hoops on X (formerly Twitter).

Jaylen Brown is tired of Lu Dort’s relentless fouling: “Bro smacked me upside the head like I’m one of his grandkids” 💀 pic.twitter.com/v5xXnQUih4 — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) March 27, 2026

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Dort has indeed turned into one of the most reviled players among rival fanbases, and Brown is doing him no favors at all by calling him out on such a public platform.

Celtics get last laugh in most recent clash vs. Thunder

The Celtics certainly proved on the national stage that they can go toe to toe with the reigning champion Thunder, as they held them at bay and defeated them on Wednesday in rather convincing fashion. Brown did put up 31 points to lead his team in scoring, while five other players scored in double figures for Boston on the night.

Brown's ascent and Jayson Tatum's return makes the Celtics arguably the best team in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2026 NBA playoffs. For a team that was expected to take a gap year, this is nothing short of a marvelous development.