BOSTON — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown's free-throw disparity in Wednesday's 119-109 loss at TD Garden. Two weeks removed from going 13-of-14 from the line in a two-point loss (104-102), Brown made 12-of-14 free-throw attempts to help snap a 12-game winning streak.

Daigneault, in searching for answers, wants to know how Brown managed to get to the line 28 times in the Thunder's two regular-season matchups against the Celtics.

“Jaylen Brown's had a great year, but anytime a guy goes to the line 14 times, we're going to evaluate those, and look at what we can do fundamentally,” Daigneault said. “We don't want to put anybody on the line 14 times. Some of those were bonus fouls because we're going into the bonus. Some of those were our hands being in the wrong spot. And he's a really good player.

“So, if you give him an advantage like that, he knows how to take advantage of it — that's part of the execution thing I was talking about. We don't want anybody marching the line for 14 free throws. When that happens, the first place we look is the mirror.”

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 33 points, including 10-of-12 free throws.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thunder's failed test versus Celtics

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Against the Celtics, the intensity is always high for Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reacted to the loss, Gilgeous-Alexander said the Thunder failed its test against the Celtics.

Amidst the rowdy Boston fans, Gilgeous-Alexander explained what it's like to face the Celtics.

“Every time you play a Boston Celtics, you get a playoff feel. No matter what day it is. No matter who’s out there. They’re super well-coached. They have really good players,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I think it's one of the premier organizations to play against, and they bring it every night. No matter who's out there. Have a culture.

“They check all the boxes, and that's why they've been successful for the past years. It’s a game that you see where you really are, and they test you. We got a test tonight; we didn’t pass it.”

SGA on playing at TD Garden: “Every time you play a Boston Celtics, you get a playoff feel. No matter what day it is. No matter who’s out there. They’re super well-coached. They have really good players… It’s a game that you see where you really are and they test you. We got… pic.twitter.com/9BG0gRrqXa — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 26, 2026

The Thunder will return home to host the Bulls at the Paycom Center on Friday.