BOSTON — After the Boston Celtics defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 119-109, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sang his their praises during Thursday's postgame press conference. Gilgeous-Alexander made NBA history against the Celtics, on March 12, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain's record for most consecutive 20+ point games ever in a two-point win (104-102) over Boston.

However, the Celtics returned the favor at TD Garden, on Wednesday, outscoring the Thunder 39-30 in the third quarter. The lead eventually ballooned into double-digits, of which Gilgeous-Alexander gave the Celtics credit for its intense effort.

“Every time you play a Boston Celtics, you get a playoff feel. No matter what day it is. No matter who’s out there. They’re super well-coached. They have really good players,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I think it's one of the premier organizations to play against, and they bring it every night. No matter who's out there. Have a culture.

“They check all the boxes, and that's why they've been successful for the past years. It’s a game that you see where you really are, and they test you. We got a test tonight; we didn’t pass it.”

SGA on playing at TD Garden: “Every time you play a Boston Celtics, you get a playoff feel. No matter what day it is. No matter who’s out there. They’re super well-coached. They have really good players… It’s a game that you see where you really are and they test you. We got… pic.twitter.com/9BG0gRrqXa — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 26, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander's 33 points on 10-for-12 shooting, including three triples, and 10-of-12 free throws led the Thunder in Thursday's loss. Lu Dort finished with 14 points and Chet Holmgren added 10 points, and five rebounds.

Jaylen Brown's 31 points, including 12-of-14 free throws attempts, led six Celtics players in double figures, including Jayson Tatum, who flirted with a triple-double (19 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists), and Neemias Queta added 13 points, five rebounds, and two blocks.

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SGA's ‘fools gold' take on Celtics after Thunder loss

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander believes the Celtics' early struggles set a false tone that got the best of them against the 2024 champions. While regular-season setbacks has yielded confidence for the Thunder, it struggled to stop the bleeding when the Celtics finished with 25 threes in the second half.

“The start was fools gold. We made some shot and they missed some wide-open ones. And we had like a 10-point lead, personally, it didn’t feel like it,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Once the game settled into it, it felt like they got what they wanted.”

The Celtics connected on 18-of-41 three-point attempts. The Celtics snapped the Thunder's 12-game win streak.