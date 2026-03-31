Mike McCarthy remains vague when it comes to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers' standing with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The Steelers hired McCarthy to be their next head coach after Mike Tomlin stepped down from the position and entered retirement. McCarthy takes over to lead the franchise's next era, hoping to get them back to Super Bowl contention

Pittsburgh remains patient on Rodgers' decision, who is taking the offseason to evaluate his options before returning to the team. McCarthy made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on March 30. He has no breaking news or teases that Rodgers will return to the Steelers, but as his former coach they talk regularly and McCarthy says he’s fine and comfortable with this drawn out wait to see if Aaron Rodgers returns.

“I’ve talked to Aaron regularly and will continue to do so and we’re just working through it. When it’s time to fully address it we will, but it’s a process that he’s going through and I’m comfortable with it. We’ve had very, very positive conversations on a weekly basis,” McCarthy said.

What lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent as Mike McCarthy and the Steelers await his decision for the 2026 season.

McCarthy knows Rodgers well as he coached the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018. He witnessed the quarterback's rise to superstardom, leading them to nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2010. Their long history together as a duo will be one that Pittsburgh hopes it can continue in their current situation.

Rodgers had a decent 2025 campaign as he gets up in age, going 10-6 in his 16 starts. He completed 498 passes for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Pittsburgh ended the season with a 10-7 record, winning the AFC North Division title. However, their offense underwhelmed as they lost to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round.