Recently, the Boston Celtics picked up a huge win by knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, ending their 12-game winning streak in the process. Jayson Tatum was solid in this one, scoring 19 points to go along with 12 rebounds and seven assists in the win.

On Thursday, a friendly soccer match between Brazil and France at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, not too far from Boston, and Tatum was in attendance to greet some of the high profile players before the game.

Simplesmente JAYSON TATUM cumprimentando Casemiro e Mbappe antes do jogo entre Brasil e França. pic.twitter.com/cDz6gDLjNp — NBA da bad (@NBAdabad) March 26, 2026

Tatum ended up flipping the coin before the match.

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The gesture was just another example of what a big figure Tatum has become in the Boston community, helping deliver the Celtics their first championship in nearly two decades back in 2024.

Last postseason, Tatum tore his Achilles against the New York Knicks in the playoffs, with many automatically presuming that he would be out for the entirety of the 2025-26 season as a result. However, Tatum put together one of the fastest recoveries from the injury on record, ultimately working his way back to join the Celtics earlier this month.

While his shooting numbers understandably haven't been great, Tatum is moving well and finding other ways to impact the game for the Celtics, and Boston is clearly a much better team with him on the floor. Furthermore, concerns about Tatum in some way overstepping and diminishing Jaylen Brown's historic season in 2025-26 have proven to be unjustified up to this point.

In any case, the Celtics will next hit the floor on Friday evening at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff for that game is set for 7:30 pm ET from Boston.