The Los Angeles Dodgers have a formidable starting rotation on paper. With World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto at the helm, Emmet Sheehan emerging as a solid option last year, and Shohei Ohtani returning to pitching full-time, Los Angeles has a treasure trove of starting pitchers. However, there's one player that LA is hoping to break out in 2026: Roki Sasaki.

One of the Dodgers' offseason acquisitions in 2025, Sasaki had a rough showing in his first year as a starter. The Japanese pitcher was, however, able to carve out a role as a reliever during the postseason. That being said, the Dodgers signed Sasaki to be a full-time member of the rotation. LA slotted him in again as a starter in spring training, hoping for the best.

Sasaki once again struggled during spring training this offseason, failing to abate fears about his production. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is confident that Sasaki can bounce back. The manager expressed his confidence in the Japanese pitcher ahead of Sasaki's first start in the 2026 season.

“I have a lot of confidence in where he's (Sasaki) at right now to turn the corner from Spring Training,” Roberts said before the Dodgers' game against the Minnesota Twins.

Sasaki's 2026 Spring Training campaign was nothing short of disastrous. Pitching just 8.2 innings, the Dodgers pitcher posted a disastrous 15.58 ERA and 15 walks in his games. Sasaki's mechanics looked out of place during Spring Training, and his already-shaky command got even worse. It leaves fans concerned about whether he can hold up over the course of the regular season.

Sasaki's first year as a starter did not go well at all. He dealt with injuries all season long and pitched in just 8 games as a starter. In his few appearances on the mound, the Dodgers pitcher was shaky: finishing with a 4.46 ERA, walking 22 batters, and striking out 28. However, he returned in the postseason as a closer and excelled: Sasaki had a 0.84 ERA in nine games, recording three saves.

The Dodgers take on the Twins in the first game of their three-game series.