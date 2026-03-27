The Boston Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are among the Celtics listed on the injury report. So, are they playing tonight vs. the Hawks?

Brown is in the middle of an especially strong season. Both Brown and White are impactful players, however. Boston is hoping to have both players available for the game.

Here's everything we know about Jaylen Brown and Derrick White's injury statuses for tonight's game vs. the Hawks.

Jaylen Brown, Derrick White's injury statuses vs. Hawks

Brown (left calf tightness) and White (right knee contusion) are both listed as questionable on the NBA injury report.

The Celtics will enter play with a 48-24 overall record. They are in second place in the Eastern Conference standings. As for the Hawks, they are 41-32 and in fifth place in the East.

The game on Friday should be competitive. Brown and White's injury statuses will be of the utmost importance as Boston hopes to earn the win at home. When it comes to the question of if Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are playing tonight, the answer is maybe.

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Celtics injury report

The Celtics have four players listed on the injury report.

Jaylen Brown (left calf tightness): Questionable

Derrick White (right knee contusion): Questionable

Neemias Queeta (right thumb sprain): Questionable

Nikola Vucevic (right ring finger fracture): Out

Hawks injury report

The Hawks have three players listed on the injury report.