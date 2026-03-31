The Chicago Cubs continue shaping their future, and Ian Happ’s reaction to Nico Hoerner’s extension further showcases the growing stability within the organization. Moreover, the deal reinforces the team’s core while strengthening its long-term outlook, as the Cubs continue to build around key players who define their identity.

Happ spoke about Hoerner’s new six-year, $141 million contract, which keeps the second baseman under team control through 2032 with a full no-trade clause. The extension signals the Cubs’ strong belief in one of their homegrown stars and further solidifies their long-term commitment to roster continuity.

Hoerner, drafted No. 24 overall in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Stanford, has developed into one of baseball’s most reliable second basemen, combining elite defense with consistent offensive production. His growth has helped shape the Cubs’ core alongside Happ and other emerging talent.

Marquee Sports Network shared Happ’s reaction on X, formerly Twitter, capturing his emotional response after attending his teammate's press conference at Wrigley Field.

“I was fighting back the water works. It was a pretty special one.”

"I was fighting back the water works. It was a pretty special one." Ian Happ on attending Nico Hoerner's extension presser 🥹 pic.twitter.com/hSeruCNXge — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 30, 2026

The clip quickly spread among Cubs fans, showing how deeply the extension impacted the clubhouse and the relationships built over time.

“I've seen every pitch with him that he's seen in the big leagues. You know, been through ups and downs, seen him grow as a player, and it's just really awesome to get to see him get to this point.”

Happ’s comments highlight the human side of the deal. The Cubs’ core now reflects continuity, shared experience, and long-term investment, strengthening the team’s identity moving forward.

Within the clubhouse, the infielder’s extension represents more than a contract, reinforcing trust, continuity, and a shared belief in the group’s ability to compete consistently.

The organization views Hoerner as a foundational piece. His extension removes uncertainty and reinforces a commitment to sustained contention, as the Cubs continue building around players who embody their culture.