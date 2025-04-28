Much has been made about the level of physicality in the Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic first-round playoff series, but Boston coach Joe Mazzulla is apparently fine with it.

Despite Al Horford accusing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of intentionally knocking him to the floor in Game 2, as well as Jaylen Brown claiming the Celtics were prepared to “fight” the Magic if they wanted to, Mazzulla, true to form, had much a different reaction to a question that centered on whether Orlando was “crossing the line” with its physicality.

“No one's been arrested,” Mazzulla said. “As long as we're playing within the rules, you have to win in the trenches, rebounding, defending without fouling, all those things go into playing.”

"You feel like [the Magic] are crossing the line at all [with their physicality]?" Joe Mazzulla: "No one's been arrested." 😅 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/q8qbI2Q0AT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mazzulla, who certainly has the most bizarre comments in interviews of any active NBA coach, has actually voiced his support for fighting in the NBA. At the beginning of the season, he outright stated he wanted to “bring back fighting” in the NBA and decried that teams cannot “clear the benches” or have a little “scuffle” from time to time without massive punishments.

Still, his team does not seem to be entirely on board with that message amid a tough series with one of the best defensive teams. Orlando, which ranked second in defensive rating in the league (two spots better than Boston) is a young, hungry squad searching for the franchise's first playoff series victory since 2010. The Celtics, as the defending champions, also have a large target on their backs.

As a result, there have been several hard fouls, physical defense, and tempers flaring throughout the first four games of the series. Fortunately for the Celtics, they have come out with the win in three of those games.

In Game 4, it was Jayson Tatum who led Boston to victory; the superstar wing had a game-high 37 points and 14 rebounds in 42 minutes of action to give the Celtics a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Now, the series shifts back to Boston for Game 5, which, if the Celtics win, will mark the end of the Magic's season. Game 5 is set for an 8:30 p.m. ET tip tomorrow.