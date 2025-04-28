The Boston Celtics have prided themselves on bouncing back all season. So it's no surprise that after the Celtics dropped Game 3 against the Orlando Magic, they responded with a 107-98 victory in Game 4 of the first-round series.

That response on Sunday night was fueled by toughness on both ends of the floor, defensive rebounding, and, of course, Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Despite suffering a wrist injury in Game 1, Tatum didn't miss a beat in Orlando. The reigning NBA champion dropped a game-high 37 points — his most in the playoffs since 2023 — in 42 minutes. A lot of that offense came from the line, as the Magic opted to foul Tatum multiple times in order to slow him down. He made all 14 of his shots from the charity stripe and in Game 3 on Friday, he connected on each of his 12 free throw attempts.

Tatum's performance at the line puts him in unmarked territory, per NBC Sports Statistician Dick Lipe. The six-time All-Star is the first player in NBA playoff history to notch 35 or more points while shooting 100% from the line with at least 12 attempts in back-to-back contests.

While Tatum was automatic, the Magic missed six of their 20 free throws. Those mistakes made a difference, especially in a tight game where neither team led by double digits.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were 23-24 from the line tonight. Those aren't the numbers that'll be remembered, but it's what wins gritty playoff games.

How did the Celtics pull away from the Magic in Game 4?

The ultimate difference maker was the fourth quarter. Tatum contributed 16 of the Celtics' 28 points in the final frame. And after the Magic tied it up 91-91, Tatum scored nine points in the remaining 4:18. In that same stretch, the Magic tallied just seven points.

Orlando tried its hardest to mentally and physically take away Boston's go-to guy. Tatum was met with hard fouls and Magic wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope even shoved Tatum with under a minute to play. The St. Louis native brushed it off and laughed before clinching the win with two free throws.

I think the NBC broadcast had a better angle, but this is a good example of how Boston handled Orlando's physicality in Game 4. KCP pushed Jayson Tatum and he just laughed before sinking free throws. Jaylen Brown was clapping the whole time.

pic.twitter.com/lwCafvOPcj — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Boston is now 20-2 in games following a loss this season. It also garnered its first win at the Kia Center since October of 2022, when Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was still an interim skipper.

But the only record the C's care about at the moment is 3-1, the current series standing. Boston will have a chance to eliminate Orlando in Game 5 on Tuesday evening and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Magic will come with the same intensity, and Tatum and company will hope to match it again at home.