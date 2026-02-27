The official franchise and transition tag figures for the 2026 NFL season have been revealed.

Earlier today, the NFL released the numbers that are of major importance to many teams around the league.

For the 2026 franchise tag, also referred to as the nonexclusive rights franchise tag, players at each position will be paid the following, based on the average of the top-five salaries at the position:

Quarterback: $43.895 million

Running back: $14.293 million

Wide receiver: $27.298 million

Tight end: $15.045 million

Offensive lineman: $25.773 million

Defensive end: $24.434 million

Defensive tackle: $27.127 million

Linebacker: $26.865 million

Cornerback: $21.161 million

Safety: $20.149 million

Kicker and punter: $6.649 million

As for the 2026 transition tag, which is based on the average of the top-10 salaries at the position, here are the figures:

Quarterback: $37.833 million

Running back: $11.323 million

Wide receiver: $23.852 million

Tight end: $12.687 million

Offensive lineman: $23.392 million

Defensive end: $21.512 million

Defensive tackle: $22.521 million

Linebacker: $21.925 million

Cornerback: $18.119 million

Safety: $16.012 million

Kicker and punter: $6.005 million

This season’s official franchise and tender numbers: pic.twitter.com/hLti6XbLtn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2026

The franchise and lesser-used transition tags are both one-year, fully guaranteed tenders that pay the players the above salaries, although the players can still decide to sign with opposing teams, who may have to compensate the player's former team, which still retains the right to match. If a player is franchise tagged and they still sign with another team, the signing team has to give a pair of first-round draft picks to the player's former team. As a result, the tag has proven extraordinarily strong in retaining talent on an annual basis.

However, the tag also often carries a negative connotation since it restricts players' freedom of movement and does not provide long-term financial security despite the frequently career-high payday for the year. The tag also puts teams on an unofficial clock, as it typically indicates already unsuccessful contract negotiations and impending free agency for the player.

Regardless, it is an arrangement that players and teams have become accustomed to at this point. Teams can apply to tag players this offseason until March 3.