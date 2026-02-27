The official franchise and transition tag figures for the 2026 NFL season have been revealed.
Earlier today, the NFL released the numbers that are of major importance to many teams around the league.
For the 2026 franchise tag, also referred to as the nonexclusive rights franchise tag, players at each position will be paid the following, based on the average of the top-five salaries at the position:
- Quarterback: $43.895 million
- Running back: $14.293 million
- Wide receiver: $27.298 million
- Tight end: $15.045 million
- Offensive lineman: $25.773 million
- Defensive end: $24.434 million
- Defensive tackle: $27.127 million
- Linebacker: $26.865 million
- Cornerback: $21.161 million
- Safety: $20.149 million
- Kicker and punter: $6.649 million
As for the 2026 transition tag, which is based on the average of the top-10 salaries at the position, here are the figures:
- Quarterback: $37.833 million
- Running back: $11.323 million
- Wide receiver: $23.852 million
- Tight end: $12.687 million
- Offensive lineman: $23.392 million
- Defensive end: $21.512 million
- Defensive tackle: $22.521 million
- Linebacker: $21.925 million
- Cornerback: $18.119 million
- Safety: $16.012 million
- Kicker and punter: $6.005 million
This season’s official franchise and tender numbers: pic.twitter.com/hLti6XbLtn
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2026
The franchise and lesser-used transition tags are both one-year, fully guaranteed tenders that pay the players the above salaries, although the players can still decide to sign with opposing teams, who may have to compensate the player's former team, which still retains the right to match. If a player is franchise tagged and they still sign with another team, the signing team has to give a pair of first-round draft picks to the player's former team. As a result, the tag has proven extraordinarily strong in retaining talent on an annual basis.
However, the tag also often carries a negative connotation since it restricts players' freedom of movement and does not provide long-term financial security despite the frequently career-high payday for the year. The tag also puts teams on an unofficial clock, as it typically indicates already unsuccessful contract negotiations and impending free agency for the player.
Regardless, it is an arrangement that players and teams have become accustomed to at this point. Teams can apply to tag players this offseason until March 3.