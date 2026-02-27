As the Sacramento Kings come into their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday looking to put together a mini-win streak, they will be short-handed on the injury report as forward Keegan Murray was ruled out for at least two weeks, as per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Keegan Murray initially suffered the ankle injury during the Kings’ loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. He left the game and did not return. He finished with three points, one rebound and one blocked shot in nine minutes of play. He did not suit up in the Kings’ win against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

Murray has been the Kings’ starter at both forward positions at times since he was drafted, but this season he’s struggled to stay healthy. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray has played in no less than 76 games since his rookie season, but is on pace to fall far short of that this year.

He has appeared in only 23 games this season, including 22 starts, at a little over 34 minutes per game while he’s dealt with multiple injuries. His 2025-26 season debut was delayed as he recovered from a finger injury. He sustained a calf injury back in December. And then the aforementioned ankle injury actually occurred in early January, causing him to miss 20 consecutive games.

Murray had returned for four games before re-injuring that same ankle. He has been averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocked shots with splits of 42 percent shooting from the field, 27.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 77.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

As one of the Kings’ most promising young players, Murray was reportedly one of only two on the roster, along with rookie Nique Clifford, that the Kings would not entertain trade offers for at the deadline.