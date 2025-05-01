The Boston Celtics coasted past the Orlando Magic in their first-round postseason matchup, winning in five games to advance to the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. As they enjoy some much-needed rest while waiting to find out whether they will be squaring off against the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons, Jrue Holiday received a prestigious award from the NBA on Thursday.

In his first season with the Celtics last year, Holiday played a vital role in helping the team go on to win a championship, even though his per game numbers took a massive drop. Holiday once again saw his numbers drop this season, but he remains a key presence for Boston both on and off the court. That was made clear as day when Holiday was named the winner of the 2024-25 NBA Sportsmanship Award.

“Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is the recipient of the Joe Dumars Trophy for winning the 2024-25 NBA Sportsmanship Award,” NBA Communications said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “This is the second NBA Sportsmanship Award for Holiday, who also earned the honor in the 2020-21 season with the Milwaukee Bucks.”

Jrue Holiday hoping to win another championship in second season with Celtics

Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for Boston during the regular season while shooting 44.3% from the field. And yet, while his numbers are not close to the figures he was putting up with the Milwaukee Bucks, Holiday is a crucial part of the Celtics game plan on both sides of the ball. He's skilled shooter from behind the arc, particularly in the corner, and he remains one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

Beyond that, Holiday is a leader with championship experience who has helped a young Celtics team get over the hump and emerge as the team to beat in the NBA. While Holiday missed the final three games of Boston's first-round clash with Orlando, the expectation is that he will be able to return during the second round, and if the C's want to repeat as champions, they very well may need him healthy for their upcoming action.