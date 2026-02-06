Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce clash over Celtics success before Big Three

Former Boston Celtics stars Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce engaged in a pointed on-air debate over the franchise’s direction before the formation of the Big Three during the latest episode of KG Certified, revisiting long-standing disagreements about Boston’s success prior to their 2008 title run.

The discussion began as Pierce reflected on how his role changed once Rajon Rondo emerged as the Celtics’ primary ballhandler. Pierce explained that before Rondo’s arrival, he was used to controlling the offense, but was forced to adjust his game as the roster evolved.

“Before Rondo came, I was used to having the ball,” Pierce said. “So now I’ve got to make this adjustment. Now my game’s got to change a little bit because now he’s helping me get easier shots. So now I’m going to have less touches, but how can I be more efficient?”

Garnett quickly challenged Pierce’s framing, repeatedly questioning whether Boston’s ball-dominant approach before the Big Three era was actually producing results.

“Was that working?” Garnett asked.

Pierce responded by defending his years as the franchise centerpiece, insisting the approach was effective despite limited roster support.

“Yeah, it was working,” Pierce said.

Garnett pushed back, citing the team’s lack of sustained success prior to the roster overhaul.

“It wasn’t working,” Garnett said. “We came next year, it wasn’t working. You got hurt.”

Pierce countered by pointing to the talent disparity around him at the time.

“I didn’t have no talent,” Pierce said. “It was working.”

Garnett rejected that argument, drawing a distinction between individual production and team success.

“It was working for you,” Garnett said. “It wasn’t working for the 30 other [guys] that was on the team.”

The debate emerged during a broader conversation about how star players adapt when another high-usage ballhandler is added to the roster. Garnett used Pierce’s early Celtics experience as a comparison while discussing how James Harden might fit alongside Donovan Mitchell after the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Harden earlier this week in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Garnett argued that Mitchell, like Pierce earlier in his career, is accustomed to having the ball, but suggested that sharing playmaking responsibilities could make him more efficient and elevate the team overall. Pierce pushed back, emphasizing how difficult those adjustments can be for established stars.

The exchange highlighted differing philosophies that existed even during the Celtics’ championship run, when Garnett, Pierce and Ray Allen helped Boston capture the 2008 NBA title. While both acknowledged the eventual success of the Big Three, their debate underscored contrasting views on sacrifice, roster construction and what truly drives winning at the highest level.