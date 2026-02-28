The Baltimore Orioles are hoping to improve in 2026, after a disappointing 2025 campaign. One key player the Orioles are looking to for help is infielder Jackson Holliday. Holliday was hurt during spring training, and is looking to get healthy.

“Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday said he has begun throwing a baseball again after having his broken hamate bone removed from his right hand. He said he’s supposed to begin swinging Thursday, as part of a steady buildup,” Orioles reporter Andy Kostka posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Holliday is already ruled out for Opening Day. He is making progress though and is excited to play with his new teammates, including Pete Alonso.

“With some new slang, new coaches, you don’t want to be too far behind,” Holliday said recently, per MLB.com. “I’d rather be just behind on playing and actual reps as opposed to having to learn all of our new stuff on the fly. Just being out there, trying to be as mentally prepared as possible to come back.”

The Orioles finished the 2025 season with a 75-87 record. Baltimore finished last in the American League East.

Jackson Holliday is seen as a core piece of the Orioles roster

Holliday is one of the youngest players on the Baltimore roster. He has played though a significant amount of games in the last few seasons. During the 2025 campaign, Holliday hit at a .242 batting average with 17 home runs.

The young Orioles star is hoping to be back playing with the club by April.

“As far as I know, I think that’s the goal. I think the timeline’s pretty similar, should be somewhat close to being ready,” Holliday said. “It's just more of being the player that I want to be, not just rushing out there to fail and try to just make the team out of camp. So just making sure that I’m ready to roll and be the best second baseman that I can be is kind of the outlook I have.

“I could probably rush it and get back for Opening Day, but just making sure that I’m ready to roll.”

Baltimore plays a spring training game with the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.