The Boston Celtics will host the Utah Jazz on Monday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum is questionable on the team's injury report due to right knee tendinopathy.

Here's everything we know about Tatum's injury and playing status vs. the Jazz.

Jayson Tatum injury status vs. Jazz

Tatum has dealt with a right knee ailment throughout this season. However, he's appeared in eight of the Celtics' nine games post-All-Star break, with his only absence coming due to a shoulder impingement. The star forward played 45 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, posting 40 points on 12-of-28 shooting with 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

A questionable tag for Tuesday's Jazz matchup indicates Boston is still managing his knee ailment, although he'll have a chance to suit up.

The Celtics have won 14 of their last 17 games, ranking fourth in offense, seventh in defense and fourth in net rating (9.8). They've comfortably positioned themselves as the Eastern Conference's two seed. Joe Mazzula's squad is 46-18, eight games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and 5.5 games ahead of the New York Knicks.

Tatum has averaged 27.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 46/36/80 shooting splits while appearing in 60 of 64 games.

Meanwhile, Utah is tanking for Cooper Flagg. The Jazz have lost seven of their last eight games while sitting most of their rotation in recent games. Their recent skid has dropped them to 15-49, one game behind the Washington Wizards for the top spot in the draft lottery standings.

Will Hardy's squad will be on the second night of a back-to-back in Boston after Sunday's 126-122 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

So, regarding whether Jayson Tatum is playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the Celtics star will have a chance to suit up. However, Boston should have no issue without him against a Utah team attempting to stack losses as the season winds down.

Celtics injury report

JD Davidson: Out – G League – Two-Way

Al Horford: Questionable – Left Big Toe; Sprain

Miles Norris: Out – G League – Two-Way

Drew Peterson: Out – G League – Two-Way

Kristaps Porzingis: Doubtful – Illness; Non-Covid

Jayson Tatum: Questionable – Right Knee; Tendinopathy

Jazz injury report

(Not yet submitted)