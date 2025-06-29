The Boston Celtics have been busy early in the offseason, as they have traded both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in an effort to get under the second apron of the NBA's new salary cap. While they have managed to do that, it remains to be seen if they will be able to re-sign their top two free agents, Al Horford and Luke Kornet. The latter in particular seems to be generating a lot of interest on the free agent market, with the San Antonio Spurs reportedly set to be among his suitors.

In his second stint with the Celtics, Kornet turned himself into a key member of the team's second unit, helping them win the 2024 NBA Finals a year ago. The 2024-25 campaign was the best year of Kornet's career, and he seems set to capitalize with a big-money deal in free agency, as the Spurs will be looking to bring him to town once free agency opens.

“Another center target, sources say, that rival executives expect San Antonio to pursue: Boston's Luke Kornet,” Jake Fischer reported. “The Celtics' 29-year-old big man, who has yet to earn north of $3 million in any single season in his eight-year NBA career, appears to have a real shot to cash out in this summer's midlevel market.”

Article Continues Below

Should Spurs sign former Celtics big man Luke Kornet?

Kornet's role with Boston grew last season, as he averaged a career-high 18.6 minutes per game while taking the floor in 73 contests. During that time, Kornet averaged six points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 66.8% from the field. He helped anchor the paint on both ends of the floor for the Celtics, while also taking on a big role in their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the New York Knicks with Porzingis battling an unknown illness.

While the Spurs have Victor Wembanyama at their disposal for the center position, his status for the upcoming season is a bit murky considering how his 2024-25 campaign came to an end prematurely due to blood clots. And even if he is fully healthy, they don't exactly have a go-to center option off the bench that they can turn to when he needs to come off the floor. Kornet could be a perfect fit, so if the price is right, San Antonio should make a run for him in free agency.