The Boston Celtics have been busy early in the offseason, as they have traded both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in an effort to get under the second apron of the NBA's new salary cap. While they have managed to do that, it remains to be seen if they will be able to re-sign their top two free agents, Al Horford and Luke Kornet. The latter in particular seems to be generating a lot of interest on the free agent market, with the San Antonio Spurs reportedly set to be among his suitors.

In his second stint with the Celtics, Kornet turned himself into a key member of the team's second unit, helping them win the 2024 NBA Finals a year ago. The 2024-25 campaign was the best year of Kornet's career, and he seems set to capitalize with a big-money deal in free agency, as the Spurs will be looking to bring him to town once free agency opens.

“Another center target, sources say, that rival executives expect San Antonio to pursue: Boston's Luke Kornet,” Jake Fischer reported. “The Celtics' 29-year-old big man, who has yet to earn north of $3 million in any single season in his eight-year NBA career, appears to have a real shot to cash out in this summer's midlevel market.”

Article Continues Below
More NBA News
NBA great Kevin Garnett is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Kevin Garnett’s hyped reaction to looming Bronny James-Cooper Flagg showdownAbdullah Imran ·
Nique Clifford greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 24th pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder 2025 NBA Draft grades for each pickLorenzo J Reyna ·
Former Seattle Supersonics head coach Lenny Wilkens acknowledges the fans after being introduced during a third quarter timeout of a preseason game between the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers at Climate Pledge Arena.
Lenny Wilkens’ incredible statue unveiled with help from StormAbdullah Imran ·
Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant are leading the Spurs 2025 rookie class
San Antonio Spurs 2025 NBA Draft grades for every pickLorenzo J Reyna ·
Maxime Raynaud and Nique Clifford are the incoming Kings rookies.
Sacramento Kings 2025 NBA Draft grades for every pickLorenzo J Reyna ·
NBA news: Kendrick Perkins claps back at Bill Simmons over ESPN 'bitterness'
NBA news: Kendrick Perkins claps back at Bill Simmons over ESPN ‘bitterness’Julian Ojeda ·

Should Spurs sign former Celtics big man Luke Kornet?

Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) grabs the rebound against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the second quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.
David Butler II-Imagn Images

Kornet's role with Boston grew last season, as he averaged a career-high 18.6 minutes per game while taking the floor in 73 contests. During that time, Kornet averaged six points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 66.8% from the field. He helped anchor the paint on both ends of the floor for the Celtics, while also taking on a big role in their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the New York Knicks with Porzingis battling an unknown illness.

While the Spurs have Victor Wembanyama at their disposal for the center position, his status for the upcoming season is a bit murky considering how his 2024-25 campaign came to an end prematurely due to blood clots. And even if he is fully healthy, they don't exactly have a go-to center option off the bench that they can turn to when he needs to come off the floor. Kornet could be a perfect fit, so if the price is right, San Antonio should make a run for him in free agency.