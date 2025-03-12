The Boston Celtics are currently gearing up for a prime time showdown vs the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday evening from the TD Garden. The matchup figures to be a potential NBA Finals preview between two of the best three teams in the league this season to date, with Oklahoma City having taken the first matchup between the two teams earlier this year.

The Celtics have been without big man Kristaps Porzingis for a few games now with an unspecified illness, but recently, the team got an optimistic update for his status on Wednesday when he was spotted at Boston's shootaround earlier in the day, per Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes on X, formerly Twitter.

https://x.com/BobbyKrivitsky/status/1899848358107271436

Porzingis is currently listed as questionable for the game against the Thunder. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City will be without its second best player, wing Jalen Williams, for the matchup.

A huge matchup in Boston

In many ways, the Thunder appear to have modeled themselves after the formula the Celtics used to win an NBA championship last season. Both teams have a Swiss army knife superstar leading them (Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, respectively) and two-way wing co-stars (Jaylen Brown and Jalen Williams). Furthermore, both have starting centers who can stretch the floor and protect the rim (Porzingis and Chet Holmgren), and plenty of three and D wing rotation players up and down the lineup.

The Thunder have been a juggernaut so far this season, currently running away with the Western Conference's first seed for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, the Celtics haven't been quite as dominant this regular season as they were last, but they still boast arguably the most talented roster top to bottom in the NBA, and have the added bonus of several deep playoff runs and a Finals victory under their belt.

If both Porzingis and Williams were to miss this game, it might take some of the juice out of the matchup, but that still won't fully diminish what should be an entertaining game from Boston between two teams that might face each other again in a few months.