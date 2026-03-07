All-NBA conversations usually belong to the well-established suspects, the brand-name stars who have occupied the discussion for the better part of two decades, even if those All-Stars are having a down year. LeBron James and James Harden still reside in that tier of talent. However, James Borrego's new-look New Orleans Pelicans need to make a campaign push for Trey Murphy III to join the club. The 25-year-old is quietly building a statistical argument that rivals and in many areas surpasses the usual suspects.

It's not hyperbole. This year's numbers suggest it’s time to make room for Trigga Trey. One named stars with All-World resumes can act as one-man shows, shooting the lights out and protecting the ball. Murphy III's creation, 22.6% of his field goals are unassisted, is coming along fine. The swingman is shooting 38.6% from three-point range, sports a 59.8 true shooting percentage, and can be proud of a 2.53 assist-to-turnover ratio on a 25.4% usage rate since New Year's Day.

On the season, Murphy III is contributing 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.8 stocks. In 2026, he is at 24.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.9 stocks. Only 12 other players can say they're putting up 22-5-4 in the last eight weeks. Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Cade Cunningham top that list. Exactly 22 players have hit 21 points and 3.5 assists, making teammates better, and played more than 45 games this season, whittling the All-NBA list down further.

The Pelicans have nothing to lose by being loud about Trey Murphy III's momentum during March Madness. If Trigga Trey winds up getting named to the All-NBA Third Team, his next contract and the city's reputation get a significant boost. If not, the Pelicans have four potential All-Stars coming back next season with a point to prove in Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and the surprisingly great Saddiq Bey.

More than a few coaches would be calling up the front office, wanting to work with that core. Every one of them would have to explain how they'd maximize Trey Murphy III's prime years. His All-Star potential has finally evolved into All-NBA expectations.