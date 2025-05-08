In case fans needed a reminder of why he is “The Truth,” Paul Pierce kept his word after losing an absurd bet on the Boston Celtics. Hours before the Celtics' Game 2 showdown with the New York Knicks, Pierce was confident that his former team would even the series at 1-1. The FOX Sports analyst was so certain they would win that he said on air he would walk to work the following day if the team lost.

Boston indeed lost the game, falling 91-90 to go down in the series 2-0. Despite the insanity of his declaration, Pierce kept his word and made the 20-mile trek from his home to the FOX Sports studio on Thursday. He documented his entire seven-hour journey on Instagram and went live for his final steps.

"I'm the Truth." Paul Pierce finally arrives at the Fox lot in Century City after a 7-hour journey making good on his promise to walk to work if the Celtics lost Game 2 to the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/qlF3AvbEew — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

In his guarantee, Pierce said he would walk to work barefoot while wearing his robe. Though he appeared to be wearing shoes, he honored his robe statement despite the humid Los Angeles weather. Pierce initially said the distance would be 15 miles, but noted in one of his Instagram videos that he was instead walking 20 miles.

Along the way, Pierce was passed by former teammate Kevin Garnett. Surprised to see his old friend, Garnett briefly pulled over before driving away after a comedic exchange. Pierce told his former running mate he was “halfway there” when they crossed paths.

Celtics disappoint Paul Pierce with another poor outing

As Pierce exuded confidence in the Celtics pre-game, so did the rest of the sports world, as Boston closed as double-digit favorites. But much like Game 1, none of the team's stars showed up offensively, leading to another listless performance.

The Celtics struggled from the floor for the second consecutive outing, hitting just 36.2 percent of their shots, including 25 percent of their three-point attempts. Jayson Tatum struggled with another miserable performance, going just 5-for-19 from the floor for a mere 13 points.

Despite the horrible percentages, Boston was still in a position to win the game late. However, the Knicks out-scored the Celtics 30-17 in the fourth quarter to mount a late comeback and take a shocking 2-0 lead. With New York entirely in control, the series shifts to Madison Square Garden, where the next two games will be played.