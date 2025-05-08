May 8, 2025 at 11:59 AM ET

The Boston Celtics might’ve lost more than just a playoff game on Wednesday night to the New York Knicks—they took a hit to pride, momentum, and even Paul Pierce’s soles, per FoxSports.

After boldly guaranteeing a Game 2 win on FS1’s Speak, Pierce promised to walk to work barefoot in a bathrobe if Boston dropped another one to the Knicks. “Ain’t no way we lose again,” he said. “You got a better shot at seeing a dinosaur outside this studio.”

Well, the Knicks roared back from another 20-point deficit, just like Game 1, sealing a shocking 2-0 series lead. So Thursday morning, with the sun just peeking over Los Angeles, Pierce hit the pavement. Bathrobe on, barefoot, and humbled.

Paul Pierce yesterday: "If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I'm walking (to work) tomorrow. 15 miles. In my robe, no shoes on, barefoot." @paulpierce34 today:

He shared the moment with fans via video, sounding more stunned than bitter. “Man, this really wild though. I can't believe this, Celtics got me out here like this, dog,” he said, trudging along a desolate stretch of road. A Google Maps screenshot revealed his projected route: nearly 20 miles to the FS1 studio. Whether he made it the whole way is unclear, but the commitment was there. The former Finals MVP, a Celtic for 15 years, didn’t flinch when it came to keeping his word.

The Knicks’ Comeback Has Celtics Reeling

While Pierce’s walk of shame provided comic relief, the Celtics have serious issues to address. Once again, they built a commanding lead. And once again, they couldn’t hold it.

Mikal Bridges proved to be the backbreaker in both games, snatching clutch steals late to stifle Boston’s offense and cap New York’s comeback. Two straight 20-point collapses now hang over the top-seeded Celtics as they head to Madison Square Garden for Game 3.

For Boston fans, it’s a nightmare. For Paul Pierce, it’s leg day. For everyone else, it’s playoff drama at its finest.