The Philadelphia 76ers face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, and Joel Embiid once again sits at the center of the injury report. He is listed as doubtful with a right oblique strain, putting the 76ers’ franchise star in focus as the team looks to bounce back after a loss.

The 76ers enter the matchup at 37–32. They sit at No. 9 in the Eastern Conference and are trying to steady their position in the playoff race. Meanwhile, Sacramento comes in at 18–52. The Kings hold the No. 15 spot in the West and continue searching for answers amid a miserable season. Here’s everything we know from the injury report about Joel Embiid and his playing status vs. the Kings.

Embiid remains the 76ers’ anchor whenever he is on the floor. Through 33 games, he is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. He is also shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 85.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Moreover, he continues to dictate matchups in the paint. He draws constant defensive attention and creates space for teammates. His scoring presence sets the tone for Philadelphia’s offense. It gives the team more structure and confidence when he plays.

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Kings

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The 76ers’ injury report highlights Embiid’s availability as especially important. The league has suspended Paul George, while Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (elbow) remain sidelined. Johni Broome is also out. Philadelphia’s margin for error shrinks if Embiid cannot play.

On the other side, the Kings carry a lengthy injury report. Domantas Sabonis (knee), Zach LaVine (finger), and De’Andre Hunter (eye) are out. Keegan Murray (ankle) and Devin Carter (calf) will also miss the game, while Malik Monk (ankle) and Nique Clifford (hamstring) are questionable.

Embiid’s status also tells a bigger story. He has not appeared on the doubtful list in quite some time, signaling progress. While he likely will not play, the update suggests a return soon.

So when it comes to whether Joel Embiid is playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer leans toward no. His status remains doubtful, but signs point to a return sooner rather than later.