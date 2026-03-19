It was a big day as New York Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole made his first outing since undergoing Tommy John Surgery last season. After the game, Cole had some words to describe his performance, according to MLB.com beat writer Bryan Hoch.

“I had a lot of fun out there. It was enjoyable. I just wanted to enjoy all of it. That was my goal for today: no reservations, try not to judge yourself too hard, and just have fun. Just go ahead and let it fly,” Cole told Hoch.

Cole looked solid in his first outing, not allowing a run in his only inning of work. After throwing 35 pitches in his one inning, there will likely be an increase. The Yankees will monitor Cole and see how he feels, and determine where he stands. At the moment, the Yankees will not bring him back until May or June at the earliest.

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Cole has had great bullpen sessions as he attempts to return from Tommy John Surgery. He struggled mightily in 2024, and then his season ended in 2025 when the discomfort became too much to handle. With the Toronto Blue Jays being one of the top contenders in the AL, the Yankees will need a good rotation to contend with their divisional rivals.

“It was a bit of a special day for me, getting out to compete again and feel the support from the crowd. That feels good,” Cole added.