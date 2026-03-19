On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets will do Dell Curry right by retiring his jersey. The game against the Orlando Magic will be a celebration of his excellence on the floor.

Furthermore, Curry will get to share this moment with his family, which includes his son, Stephen Curry. Before the festivities, the family openly shared the various nicknames they call him, but one stood out, per Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer.

Fowler said that Steph and his brother Seth refer to Dell as “Pops”. Additionally, his daughter, Sydel Curry-Lee, calls him “Dad”. Then, Curry's 10 grandchildren refer to him as “G Daddy”.

However, for the first time, Steph shared with Fowler the nickname they use privately to call Dell.

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“We call him ‘The Originator,’” Steph said of Dell. “Because all of this — all of us and our basketball family tree? It originated with him. One of our friends gave him that nickname on a golf trip about a decade ago. And so now we run with it.”

Altogether, Curry played 16 seasons in the NBA. Ten of those years were with the Hornets. Along the way, Curry became the franchise's all-time leader in points with 9,839. Also, he is the leader in total regular-season games played with 701. In 1994, he was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

In the end, Curry finished his career with 12,670 points, 2,617 rebounds, and 1,909 assists. Additionally, Curry completed his career with 1,245 3-pointers, 929 of which came with the Hornets.

Also during his tenure in Charlotte, Curry led them to four playoff appearances in 1993, 1994, 1995, and 1998.