On a team full of stars, Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has found a way to stand out and shine. And for that, the Oregon Ducks basketball product has been rewarded with the 2024-25 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.

During an appearance on NBA on TNT on Tuesday night, Pritchard opened up about his achievement while talking with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

“I mean, it's just a lot of people in the Celtics organization,” Pritchard said when asked what it's like to be the latest Boston player to win the award that is also named after one of the greatest players of the franchise.

“Obviously, John Havlicek being named…Kevin McHale. Obviously, a couple of other guys, Malcolm Brogdon. When I was here with him, I watched him win it. Yeah, Bill Walton. So, yeah, this is definitely an honor.”

Operating within a roster featuring the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, Pritchard found his niche behind those stars while still being able to contribute significantly for Boston, particularly on offense. That role was not what he was used to having during his time in Eugene with the Ducks, but Pritchard clearly has learned to embrace it.

“It was definitely tough,” Pritchard said about his transition from college to the pros with the Celtics.

“It's a learning curve coming from college. Everything ran through me. So then, you know, coming here, I got to play with a lot of stars. So it's definitely a feel. I feel like I'm still getting better at it. But it's just reading the game, knowing when, you know, maybe the defense is keying in on JT [Tatum], JB [Brown] more, and they kind of leaving gaps open, then you've got to take advantage of those opportunities. And then, you know, once they loosen it up, then you give it back to them and let them rock again. And then, you know, just kind of a feel.”

Taken in the first round (26th overall) of the 2020 NBA draft by the Celtics, Pritchard averaged a career-high 14.3 points with a 40.7 percent shooting from behind the arc through 80 games in the 2024-25 NBA regular season.