The Boston Celtics returned from the All-Star break by cruising to an effortless 124-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. And as he has done for much of the season, Payton Pritchard delivered the goods for the Celtics off the bench, helping them salt this game away early in the second half.

Pritchard has been a frontrunner for the Sixth Man of the Year award all season long, and he proved why against Philly, as he led all scorers with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor, with eight of his makes being threes. With another big game in the books, fans rushed to social media to praise Pritchard as he continues to author his breakout campaign.

Payton Pritchard continues to deliver for Celtics off the bench

Pritchard was a key piece of Boston's championship run last season, but he's taken his game to a new level this season. Through 55 games, he's averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.5% from behind the arc. All of those figures are the highest of Pritchard's career, and it has resulted in head coach Joe Mazzulla having to give him more minutes because of how efficient he has been.

With Jrue Holiday and Derrick White going through midseason lulls, Pritchard's strong play has been critical for the Celtics, as he can run their second unit, score from all three levels of the floor, and hold up on defense, even when he gets attacked in mismatch situations. Fans have taken note of Pritchard's strong play, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up winning the Sixth Man of the Year race.

Pritchard has quickly established himself as one of the most important pieces for the C's this season, and performances like this are a big reason why. He will look to continue playing the best basketball of his career when Boston faces off against the New York Knicks on Sunday.