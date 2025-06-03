Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins issued a blunt reflection on Kevin Durant’s legacy during a recent appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, reigniting tensions surrounding Durant’s departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Perkins, now an analyst for ESPN, questioned whether Durant has a franchise he can truly call home. Despite playing nine seasons with the Thunder and winning league MVP in 2014, Durant’s rocky exit and subsequent moves to multiple teams have left his legacy open for debate.

“My thing with KD is when it's all said and done what's the place he's going to call home?” Perkins said. “Everyone has that place — like I know Bron, he played with the Lakers and the Heat, but he's always gonna say Cleveland was his home… Who is KD going to be remembered as? Just KD a Hooper? Or what organization is attached to him?”

Stephen A. Smith agreed with the sentiment, responding, “None, because he didn't show a willingness to want to be attached to them.”

Perkins then delivered his most stinging comment:

“I’m wondering if Sam Presti is even going to retire his jersey.”

The remark comes just days after the Thunder secured their first NBA Finals berth since 2012, when a young core led by Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden advanced to the championship round. Perkins was also a member of that team, which fell to the Miami Heat in five games.

Kendrick Perkins receives ovation as Thunder reach NBA Finals, Kevin Durant faces backlash and trade buzz

Despite their shared history on the 2012 Thunder team, Durant and Perkins have maintained a strained relationship in recent years. On a recent episode of The Road Trippin Podcast, Perkins stated, “The Oklahoma City Thunder never went to the NBA Finals until Kendrick Perkins arrived on that team.” Durant responded with sarcasm on X, formerly known as Twitter, reposting the clip and captioning it, “The actual real MVP.”

The actual real mvp https://t.co/n2oZclgFAD — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 22, 2025

Durant’s time in Oklahoma City came to a controversial end in 2016 after the team’s collapse in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. That summer, Durant signed with the Warriors, prompting criticism from fans and former teammates alike.

Since leaving Oklahoma City, Durant has won two championships with Golden State (2017, 2018), played three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, and is now with the Phoenix Suns. His tenure with Phoenix has been turbulent, and the team failed to reach the postseason in 2025, finishing 36-46 and missing the Play-In Tournament.

Speculation about Durant’s future has begun to resurface, with trade rumors circulating as the Suns evaluate their direction.

Meanwhile, Perkins remains a beloved figure in Oklahoma City. During Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, he received a standing ovation from Thunder fans — an emotional moment that highlighted his ongoing connection to the franchise.

The Thunder finished the 2024-25 regular season with a franchise-best 68-14 record and will face the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is set for Thursday night at the Paycom Center.