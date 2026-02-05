Ron Harper Jr.'s first NBA start came under unlikely circumstances, but the two-way guard made the most of his opportunity as the Boston Celtics stunned the Houston Rockets, 114-93, on Wednesday night at Toyota Center. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back and missing multiple rotation players, Boston relied on execution, rebounding, and unexpected contributions — none bigger than Harper's career night.

The 25-year-old entered the game with just 35 total NBA minutes this season. Starting against Kevin Durant, he played a career-high 33 minutes and finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Harper also connected on three three-pointers, outpacing Durant from beyond the arc, and helped limit the 16-time All-Star to 15 points on 4-for-11 shooting (36.4%).

“In this game, on this team, you never know what you're going to be asked to do on any given day,” Harper said postgame. “But it sets in when you're checking a guy like Kevin Durant full court, denying him. So it definitely hits you – it's a little reality check, but just going out there and having fun is the most important part.”

Durant’s 15 points were his lowest scoring output in 35 combined regular-season and playoff games against Boston. Harper defended him full court for long stretches, denying touches and forcing Houston into inefficient possessions. The Rockets finished the game shooting 41.5% from the field.

Harper's most memorable moment came late in the third quarter when he finished a one-handed put-back dunk off an offensive rebound. Just three days earlier, Harper had scored 31 points with 12 rebounds for the Maine Celtics in the G League. Wednesday's career performance has secured Harper a place in the upcoming All-Star Weekend Rising Stars Challenge, where he will participate as one of seven G League selections.

The Celtics entered the game without Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser, while Anfernee Simons and Chris Boucher were also unavailable. Short-handed with 10 players, Boston still controlled the game physically. They outrebounded thr Rockets 57–38, including a 20–12 advantage on the offensive glass. Harper contributed four offensive rebounds, helping Boston generate 27 second-chance points against the league's top rebounding team.

The Celtics led just 18–17 after a defensive-heavy first quarter, their lowest-scoring opening frame of the season. Boston built a 49–42 halftime lead before erupting in the third quarter with a 28–9 run. Derrick White scored 14 of his game-high 28 points during that stretch, drilling four three-pointers. Payton Pritchard added 27 points off the bench in his second straight game in a reserve role.

Baylor Scheierman recorded his first career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Neemias Queta grabbed 19 rebounds, including seven offensive boards, and blocked five shots, matching Houston's entire team total. Luka Garza contributed a season-high 19 points.

Returning home before All-Star Weekend, the team begins a three-game homestand, welcoming the Miami Heat on Friday, the New York Knicks on Sunday, and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.