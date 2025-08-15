The Miami football program has big plans ahead of the 2025 college football season. Miami football ranks No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll to start the season, and Carson Beck is a big reason why. Beck transferred to Miami from Georgia back in January after Cam Ward declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Beck is already starting to receive praise from his teammates.

Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. praised his quarterback for his high football IQ during a recent interview.

“He’s an educator of football,” Fletcher said per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. “That’s what I call him. He just knows a lot of football. He’s played a lot of football and anytime he sees something, he just tries to give back. That’s not only to me, that’s to anybody.”

Beck admitted as much on his own. He spoke about how much work he put into learning Miami's playbook during his first week on campus.

“Every single day for I think it was like, seven, eight, nine days in a row,” Beck said. “We were meeting for an hour, two hours, just going over the entire offense, the installs and whatnot.”

One reason why Beck has made such a strong impression with his teammates is because of his humble work ethic. Beck understands that nothing will be handed to him on a silver platter.

“Leadership is earned, not given, and respect is also earned,” Beck said. “I feel like to earn the respect of the guys around me, I had to put in work, and that was how I was able to put in work. Obviously, since I couldn’t do anything physically at the time because of the injury, being able to use my experiences and what I know and what I’ve learned and help everyone around me, I feel like I was able to build rapport and respect with the guys.”

He may have a humble approach to his craft, but Beck joined the Hurricanes to win a championship. He sincerely believes that if the team puts in the work, they'll win it all.

“I think if we can do that, then the sky’s the limit for us” Beck concluded.

Miami will open the 2025 season by hosting Notre Dame on August 31st.