The Boston Celtics watched devastation unfold Monday night involving Jayson Tatum. The star forward Tatum left with a painful leg injury. Tatum sent a message to his father after the NBA Playoffs injury, leaked officially Wednesday.

Insider Marc J. Spears of ESPN/Andscape revealed the context of this heart-wrenching message.

“I talked to his father this morning. His father coaches a team in Indonesia and they were on their way to a game in Mongolia,” Spears began.

The insider described Tatum's dad watching his son via a tablet. He saw Tatum drop 42 points before the devastating injury.

Spears verbally illustrated how Tatum, his dad and mom were balling in tears. Tatum then called the dad and said these words.

“Why me, dad?” Tatum began. “Why does this have to happen to me?”

Father sends message back to Jayson Tatum after Celtics loss

Spears added what the father told him next.

“Son, this is God's will,” Spears said. “You're going to get through this.”

The father of the Celtics star even reminded his son that a hero of his got through this: Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers star is best remembered for hitting a free throw while standing on a torn Achilles.

Tatum made history despite the injury inside Madison Square Garden. Many across the NBA and sports landscape offered support for Tatum.

Jalen Brunson of the victorious New York Knicks halted his own presser to send prayers to Tatum. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was another sending an encouraging message. The Celtics star's teammate Jaylen Brown had a tough time describing this moment.

Tatum since underwent surgery to repair the torn Achilles. But he won't be in the lineup for the Knicks-Celtics game inside TD Garden in Boston. His Celtics are one loss away from experiencing elimination from the playoffs.