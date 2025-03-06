The Boston Celtics have been shooting the lights out from deep much of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, and Wednesday night's 128-118 win at TD Garden versus the visiting Portland Trail Blazers was more proof of the defending champion's incredible ability to smother opponents with shots from all the way out.

Even with Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday missing the contest due to injuries, the Celtics took care of business, as the pair of Derrick White and Payton Pritchard turned into Boston's version of the Golden State Warriors' legendary “Splash Brothers” duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

And speaking of the Dubs, Pritchard's hot shooting from behind the arc versus the Trail Blazers ensures that Boston will finish the 2024-25 NBA regular season with at least three players who have knocked down no fewer than 200 triples, a feat last accomplished by the Warriors triumvirate of Curry, Thompson and Jordan Poole during the 2022-23 NBA campaign.

That was also pulled off by the 2016-17 Houston Rockets trio of James Harden, Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson, per the NBA's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

White entered the Trail Blazers game already with 201 threes on the season, while Pritchard needed seven more to hit the 200-mark. He did more than that, as he nailed 10 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 43 points. White, on the other hand, went off for 41 points on the strength of a spectacular 9-for-17 shooting from the 3-point region. Tatum has 206 3-pointers so far this season.

As it stands, White leads the Celtics in the current campaign with 210 threes, while Tatum and Pritchard have 206 and 203, respectively.

For what it's worth, Sam Hauser is fourth among Celtics players this sason with 109 trey. Going by his average of 2.1 triples made per contest, Hauser is a long shot to hit the 200 3-point mark before the end of the regular season, where the Celtics only have 20 games left to play.

The 3-point shot has undeniably been a huge weapon for Boston, and there is no team more reliant on the long ball than the Celtics, who are leading the league with 48.1 attempts behind the arc on a 37.1 percent conversion rate.