With the Boston Celtics being down 0-2 in the series to the New York Knicks, there is no doubt that the basketball world is still shocked by the events that have transpired in the outcomes so far. While the Celtics are still favored against the Knicks, it's still been a dreadful first two games, as NBA analyst Zach Lowe didn't hold back on his criticisms of the team.

On his self-titled show, Lowe would speak about Boston's Game 2 loss, where it was the second straight game where the team led by 20 or more points and lost. Lowe would go as far as to say that the Celtics' offense has been “gross” against the Knicks.

“This is a team that used to have layers to its offense,” Lowe said. “That used to be like, ‘oh that thing failed, how about Derrick White, who’s being guarded a lot by Jalen Brunson.’ Set a flare screen, run a split action with Jayson Tatum. See what happens, get the Knicks moving. What the hell happened to your team? It devolved into a puddle of nothing, it's on the coaches, it’s on the players, it was disgusting. You’re allowed to pass. I sound like an old man. It was gross and the Knicks were fully up for whatever s—t Boston was throwing at them.”

While usually being an elite three-point shooting team, Boston has shot 25 percent from deep in the two consecutive games against New York. What's even more frustrating has been the volume of shots beyond the arc, as in Game 1, they attempted a whopping 60 threes, only making 15, whereas in Game 2, they made 10 of their 40 attempts from that range.

Celtics' Jayson Tatum takes “full ownership”

Consequently, with the Celtics struggling mightily in the playoffs, people are pointing their fingers at the top players being Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum would take accountability after Game 2, saying that he takes “full ownership” of the losses since it's been disappointing play from the superstar.

“I take full ownership of the way that I've played in this series,” Tatum said via Justin Turpin after scoring 13 points in Game 2. “Can't sugarcoat anything, I need to be better, and I expect to be a lot better.”

As for Brown, he's scored 20 and 23 in both games, respectively, as he sees the deficit as an opportunity to show why they were champions.

“It's an opportunity to show what we made of,” Brown said, according to ClutchPoints' Daniel Donabedian. “Obviously, we wouldn't like to be in this position, but we're here now. So we gotta respond.”

Game 3 for the Celtics will take place in New York on Friday.