Despite dropping their first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the public still believes in the Boston Celtics. As the series shifts to Madison Square Garden with the New York Knicks up 2-0, the Celtics remain favored to win the series and advance to their second straight Eastern Conference Finals.

As the defending champions, the No. 2-seeded Celtics began the series as sizeable favorites to top the No. 3-seeded Knicks. After two games, the odds have gotten much closer, but Boston is still the slight favorite on Fanduel Sportsbook, priced at -112 to New York's -104.

Even with many fans believing the Celtics are the better team, the eye-opening odds are still head-scratching, considering the series shift. After failing to win either Game 1 or Game 2 on their home court, Boston is forced to win each of the next two games on the road to avoid a daunting 3-0 or 3-1 hole.

If New York can win just one game on its home court, the deficit would advance from concerning to damning. Falling behind 3-1 or 3-0 is notoriously difficult to climb out of. Of 293 series in NBA playoff history that included a 3-1 lead, the team with the advantage prevailed 96 percent of the time. No team has ever come back to win a series after falling down 3-0.

Celtics continue to struggle offensively against Knicks

The Knicks' 2-0 advantage seems dominant on paper, but they won both games by a combined four points. New York pulled off the Game 1 upset by limiting the Celtics to 36.2 percent from the floor and edged Game 2 by three points with Boston again struggling, hitting just 35.1 percent of its shots.

As impressive as the Knicks' defense has been, many place more early blame on the Celtics' dysfunctional offense. Fans are particularly torching Jayson Tatum on social media for shooting an atrocious 12-for-42, 28 percent, from the floor through the first two games. The odds portray the belief that if Boston can rediscover its offensive rhythm, it can quickly even the series and come out on top.

Given the series odds, the Celtics opened as 5.5-point favorites to win Game 3. Following a thrilling 108-105 overtime affair in Game 2, the teams meet back on the court on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.