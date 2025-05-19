With the Boston Celtics losing to the New York Knicks in the semifinals of the NBA Playoffs, the immediate future of the team is potentially worrisome for a lot of fans and people in the basketball world. While some within the Celtics like Jaylen Brown remain optimistic about the future, analyst Zach Lowe questions if the unit could make the playoffs next season.

After winning a championship in 2024, it could be a drastic thought to believe there's a chance Boston misses the postseason next season, but Lowe would explain why people shouldn't “pencil them in.” One could point to Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury that will make him miss a significant amount of time, another reason could be the financial limitations, as Lowe also mentions the landscape of the Eastern Conference.

“People say that, and I’m like, are you sure that they’re a playoff team?” Lowe asked on his self-titled show. “Yeah, they looked great in winning a game. Yeah, they were plus 8.7 with Tatum off the floor, but like that plus 8.7 number going around, that’s your number with your full roster.”

“So by playoff team,” Lowe continued. “Cleveland still here, Knicks still, Pacers still here, Pistons rising, Magic rising, Hawks and Bulls are throwing a freaking party that the East has gotten even worse around their mediocre a–. Philly, who the hell knows, Milwaukee… I’m just saying they could be a play-in team for sure, and once you’re a play-in team, I don’t know if you just pencil them in.”

Celtics' Jaylen Brown optimistic for next season

As players on the Celtics feel they let the city down with their Game 6 performance against the Knicks, the team was dealt a rough hand with the season-ending injury to their best player in Tatum. After the contest, Brown spoke to the media about how it might seem “gloomy” now with everything that's happened, he is “looking forward to coming back stronger,” according to ClutchPoints' Daniel Donabedian.

“It's tough, the way we went out tonight,” Brown said after Boston's season ended against the Knicks. “But the way we finished the year, personally, the way I finished the year, persevering through some physical stuff that I was battling through, I'm proud of our group. I thought that we fought. We was in a lot of battles, and it's a lot to be excited for. This journey is not the end. It's not the end for me.”

“I'm looking forward to coming back stronger,” Brown said. “You just take this with your chin up, I know Boston, it looks gloomy right now. Obviously, with JT being out and us kind of ending the year, but there's a lot to look forward to. I want the city to feel excited about that. This is not the end, so looking forward to what's next.”

While it may be a tall task with Tatum's injury and other variables, the Celtics look to bounce back next season amid hurdles.