The Boston Celtics’ bid to repeat as NBA champions ended abruptly Friday night, as they were eliminated by the New York Knicks in a 119-81 blowout loss in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series. The defeat not only ended Boston’s season, but also sparked a somber reflection from veteran guard Jrue Holiday, who acknowledged the weight of the loss on the team and its connection to the city.

Holiday, speaking to Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS after the game, expressed disappointment in the team’s failure to meet expectations.

“We are disappointed in ourselves,” Holiday said. “We felt like we let our organization down and the city down.”

Holiday struggled in the Game 6 loss, finishing with just four points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal while shooting 1-for-8 from the field in 30 minutes. The veteran, known for his defensive prowess and playoff experience, played a key role in Boston’s 2024 championship run and remained a central figure in their title defense this season.

The Celtics wrapped up the regular season with a 61-21 record, securing the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Entering the postseason, Boston was widely viewed as a favorite to return to the NBA Finals. However, expectations quickly shifted after Jayson Tatum suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Game 4, which contributed to the team falling into a 3-1 series deficit against New York.

Celtics face uncertain offseason after playoff collapse, looming payroll concerns, and Jayson Tatum’s injury

However, the team faltered down the stretch, losing two of the three home games in the series at TD Garden. Holiday described the result as a missed opportunity given the talent on the roster.

“I think it was a lost opportunity,” he said. “I think we had the best team in the league.”

Boston’s elimination marks a significant turning point ahead of what is expected to be a pivotal offseason. The team faces a projected payroll exceeding $500 million — including luxury taxes — if the current core is retained, prompting the front office to reportedly consider changes to ease the financial burden.

The uncertainty around the roster is further complicated by Tatum’s injury. The six-time All-Star is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season as he recovers from Achilles surgery, leaving the Celtics without their cornerstone for the foreseeable future.

Holiday, who turns 35 this summer, remains under contract, but his long-term role may be in question as Boston evaluates its roster construction. Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Jaylen Brown are all under significant deals, and managing the financial implications of keeping the core intact will be a challenge.

As the Celtics head into the offseason with difficult decisions ahead, Jrue Holiday’s words encapsulated the emotional toll of a season that ended short of expectations.

The Knicks, meanwhile, will face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, marking New York’s first trip to that stage since 2000.