On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics fell behind 2-0 in their second-round playoff series vs. the New York Knicks with another 20-point collapse in Game 2. The Celtics continue to struggle mightily from beyond the three-point line in this series, and they've also seen two disastrous performances from Jayson Tatum that have contributed to the losses.

The Celtics have some big questions ahead of them this summer when they are widely expected to make some tweaks to make the roster less expensive. Recently, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst took to First Take to illustrate how a potential loss to the Knicks could affect those plans.

“There's a possibility this team is not gonna come back… If they don't get out of this series, I don't know how you can justify spending $500 million on that roster,” said Windhorst. “So to me, what's on the line is whether these guys want to stay together and try to rack up a bunch more rings.”

Windhorst alluded to the fact that the Celtics have the most expensive roster in the history of the NBA and may have to part ways with players like Al Horford this offseason. The Celtics also have new ownership, which could play a role in the decision-making process.

A shocking collapse for the Celtics

Coming into this series, most pundits predicted that the Celtics would make quick work of the Knicks in four or five games. Neither of those two options is on the table after Boston dropped each of its first two home games in this matchup, blowing 20-point leads in back-to-back games for the first time in NBA playoff history.

Boston's process hasn't been terrible, as the Celtics have consistently been able to generate solid looks from beyond the arc against a defensively challenged Knicks squad. The problem is that none of them are going down.

Pair this with the struggles of Tatum, who had one of the most brutal fourth quarters you will ever see from a superstar during Game 2, along with the Celtics' inability to contain Jalen Brunson in the clutch, and Boston's championship defense could be over as soon as Monday night.