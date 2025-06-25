The Boston Celtics have had a busy 48 hours, first trading Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers and then Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks. The moves were a clear effort from the team's front office to get under the dreaded second apron, and signal that the Celtics may be willing to view 2025-26 as more of a transitional year as Jayson Tatum recovers from his torn Achilles.

The Celtics still have some big decisions ahead of them, with multiple players on their roster set to hit free agency, including big man Al Horford.

Recently, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania stopped by The Pat McAfee show and revealed what the market is looking like for the 39 year-old.

“There's an uncertainty around Boston right now with Jayson Tatum potentially missing all of next season.. I am told Al Horford has a pretty robust free agent market outside of Boston,” said Charania.

While he may not be the same player that he was a decade ago, Al Horford remains a valuable tool for the modern NBA, able to shoot the three-ball and guard the perimeter reasonably well for a big man.

After trading Porzingis, the Celtics will be looking for additional depth in their frontcourt heading into next season. It's worth noting that backup center Luke Kornet also will be hitting free agency in a week.

A big offseason for the Celtics

While the Celtics were widely expected to be in salary-shedding mode this offseason regardless of how the 2024-25 season played out, the Jayson Tatum injury suffered in their second round series vs the New York Knicks made that decision a lot easier.

Boston is unlikely to drop off of a cliff in 2025-26 as long as Jaylen Brown and Derrick White (as well as talented new trade acquisition Anfernee Simons) are on the roster, but their chances of competing for an NBA championship given Tatum's injury and their recent trades would appear to be slim.

With that being the case, it will be interesting to see how Brad Stevens and the rest of the Celtics' front office navigate the remainder of the offseason.