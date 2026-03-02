The New York Giants are looking for ways to improve the roster after what has been a busy offseason so far, headlined by the hiring of John Harbaugh as the team's next head coach. The Giants saw multiple young emerging players miss time due to injury in 2025, including wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo.

With this being the case, it should come as no surprise that the Giants are on the lookout for another running back to add to the rotation this offseason, and according to the latest reports, the team is swinging for the fences in that regard, per NFL insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“The Seahawks, I’m told by league sources, don’t plan on using the franchise tag on running back Kenneth Walker, the Super Bowl MVP, and are working to sign him to a new contract. If that doesn’t happen ahead of free agency, he’ll get significant interest elsewhere — the Giants have serious interest in pursuing him, according to league sources,” reported Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Indeed, Walker won the Super Bowl MVP honors last month, as the Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in blowout fashion in Santa Clara. Walker has established himself as one of the elite backs in the NFL over the last couple of years, and he would certainly be a huge get for the Giants if they were able to lure him away from Seattle in free agency.

Of course, New York won't be the only interested party in Walker's services, and it's still entirely possible that the Seahawks do indeed get something worked out with the star ahead of free agency.

However, one thing that's clear is that Harbaugh and the Giants' front office will not be shy about trying to lure in big-name talent in this free agency period, which is slated to open up on March 11.