The Washington Commanders opened up the starting center position on their depth chart when they released Tyler Biadasz last week, but they may have already plugged in that hole. Veteran offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, who won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the NFC East squad, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He would have been entering the final season of his deal.

The 2019 seventh-round draft pick has played guard for most of his NFL career, but he filled in for Biadasz at the end of the season after the latter suffered ankle and knee injuries. Although NFL free agency has not even started yet, this move suggests the Commanders intend to slot Allegretti at center to begin the 2026-27 campaign. If that is indeed the plan, the 29-year-old must prove that he is more than merely a solid depth piece.

The Commanders must keep Jayden Daniels on the field

Washington has plenty to fix this offseason following a brutal showing in 2025-26, but protecting quarterback Jayden Daniels is obviously the foremost objective. The Commanders have allowed No. 5 to dictate the trajectory of the franchise since they drafted him in April of 2024.

Article Continues Below

They trusted the Heisman Trophy winner to showcase his clutch gene throughout his rookie year, and the end result was a momentous trip to the NFC Championship Game. Ownership then capitalized on Daniels' meteoric rise and friendly contract, as it sought to upgrade the offensive line and pass-catching group around the Pro Bowler. This time, the end result was stinging disappointment.

Following a 6-11 season that saw Daniels play only seven games, Washington should be even more committed to keeping its franchise QB on his feet. The 25-year-old was sacked three or more times on four occasions in 2025. The Commanders must recognize the potential dangers and do everything possible to prevent a another Robert Griffin III situation. Nick Allegretti does not jump out as a massive difference-maker — has only recorded 700-plus snaps once — but he is gritty and experienced.

Washington has already undergone considerable changes this offseason, so maintaining some continuity in the OL room could prove quite valuable. Whether he is operating at guard or center, Allegretti should once again be a key part of the Commanders' offense. He can now prepare for his age-30 campaign without having to worry about his immediate future.