The 2026 NFL offseason is finally heating up. Last week the entire league met in Indianapolis at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. The next big milestone of the offseason is NFL free agency, which technically kicks off at 4PM ET on March 11th at the start of the new league year. But some teams are getting a head start on the offseason.

The Browns and Texans agreed on a trade that will send right tackle Tytus Howard to Cleveland. Apparently the trade was not a big surprise for Howard.

“I wasn't surprised,” Howard said about the trade per KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson. “They're trying to get younger and pay some guys. I ain't mad. I kind of knew it was going to happen.”

Cleveland and Houston are both in the midst of extensive offensive line overhauls. This move should inform which moves each team will attempt to make during free agency next week.

But which team came out on top in this trade? Or was it a good move for both sides?

Below we will assign trade grades to the Browns and Texans after Monday's Tytus Howard trade.

Browns add veteran tackle to start offensive line rebuild

Let's start with the Browns, who did the actual acquiring in this deal.

Cleveland landed a veteran right tackle in Howard who has plenty of NFL experience. He spent the last seven seasons in Houston and played quite well in 2025. In fact, he allowed a pressure rate of just 4.8% in 2025 according to Next Gen Stats.

One reason why this trade was a good move for Cleveland is their huge need for starters on the offensive line.

The Browns are set to lose all five of their 2025 starters to free agency. They do not have the cap space to retain them, which means they'll have to start over instead.

From that perspective, gaining an experienced starter for just a fifth-round pick looks like a great deal. But it isn't quite that simple.

Cleveland also gave Howard a three-year extension worth $63 million along with the trade. I feel that dings the value of this trade because of the financial implications for the Browns' salary cap. Remember, they still aren't in great shape after the Deshaun Watson trade.

I also question whether a 30-year-old tackle like Howard fits the timeline for Cleveland.

The Browns almost certainly will not become contenders over the next three seasons. That being the case, keeping that fifth-round pick and adding another young player on a cost-controlled contract may have been a better move.

Still, I respect the Browns for doing solid business while addressing their biggest need of the offseason.

Grade: C+

Texans received a solid return in Howard trade

Meanwhile, this trade is much easier to understand from Houston's point of view.

The Texans are in the middle of reconstructing their offensive line, a project they started during the 2025 offseason. It all started with last year's Laremy Tunsil trade to the Commanders.

Houston will gain some salary cap space by trading Howard, and obviously they also like receiving a fifth-round draft pick.

The Texans will enjoy $4.22 million in cap savings by trading Howard before June 1st. They will also save $13.75 million in cap space in 2027.

Ultimately, I love that Houston got a fifth-round pick for Howard. Especially considering his age and the fact that he wanted a new contract.

Great work by the Texans.

Grade: B+