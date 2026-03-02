The New York Jets are approaching the conclusion of the Justin Fields era following a disappointing 2025 season, during which the quarterback ended up on injured reserve due to a persistent knee injury.

In December, head coach Aaron Glenn decided to shut Fields down to prioritize his long-term health, but this decision highlighted a deeper issue: a lack of cohesion within the offense.

Despite the Jets investing $40 million in Fields, he ended the season with a 2-7 record as a starter, ultimately losing his position to undrafted free agent Brady Cook.

But a report by the New York Times provides important insights on that matter, as the Jets are currently evaluating all their options at the quarterback position but are not in a hurry to finalize their plans.

While it is widely expected that Justin Fields will be released at some point, the team is taking a careful approach to assess both the trade market and free agency.

The decision-makers in New York, including Aaron Glenn, Darren Mougey, and offensive coordinator Frank Reich, are engaged in daily discussions about potential quarterback targets, even considering players who are currently viewed as unavailable.

Their goal is to find a stable solution while possibly adding two veterans and a rookie this offseason to revamp a position that has lacked consistency.

As the 2026 offseason unfolds, the Jets are balancing their quarterback decisions with other roster needs, such as addressing a pass rush that ranked near the bottom of the league.

With two first-round picks, including the No. 2 overall selection, the team is weighing the advantages of drafting an elite defender like Arvell Reese against the risks of embarking on another quarterback timeline.

If the front office decides to part ways with Fields soon, it will create the financial flexibility needed to sign new contracts or acquire mid-range starters, addressing a roster that finished the previous season with a 3-14 record.