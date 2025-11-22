The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big matchup in Week 12 as they take on the Chicago Bears. With the club fighting to remain on top of the AFC North standings, it appears the defense will have Cam Heyward and Darius Slay ready to go.

Reports indicate that both Heyward and Slay are no longer questionable for Sunday's matchup and are set to play for the Steelers, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Heyward was dealing with an ankle injury, while Slay is bouncing back from a concussion.

“The Steelers are upgrading DT Cam Heyward & CB Darius Slay, and they are no longer questionable. Both will play vs. the Bears.”

Heyward, who is 36 years old, has not missed a single game yet this season. Despite his drop in sacks, he's remained rather consistent in the interior defensive line. So far, he's recorded 41 combined tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks, six pass deflections, and a forced fumble. The Steelers ruled Cam Heyward available for Week 12 after he missed two practices and was a limited participant on Friday.

As for Slay, the 34-year-old defensive back missed Week 11 after sustaining the concussion in the Steelers' 25-10 Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. But after being a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and then being limited on Friday, he's finally cleared to get back on the field. Through nine games played, Darius Slay has recorded 35 combined tackles (28 solo), three pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.

Pittsburgh should have a majority of the roster available for Sunday against the Bears. As of this publishing, there are only two players whose statuses are unknown.