The Los Angeles Clippers fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in dramatic fashion at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. James Harden and co. lost 110-108 after Tyrese Maxey burst through for 39 points and six assists.

James Harden, who himself finished with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists, had two late opportunities to score a potential winner, missing two three-pointers in the dying seconds. Among them was an attempt that many thought should have been called a foul, which would have helped the 76ers potentially tie the game as a result of the free throws.

However, the pool report of the call stated otherwise.

“During live play, it was deemed that Quentin Grimes legally contested James Harden’s three-point shot,” it said per a post on X by ClutchPoints Tomas Azarly.

Pool report on the no-call at the end of the game: “During live play, it was deemed that Quentin Grimes legally contested James Harden’s three-point shot.” Key words there being, “during live play.” Clippers move on to face the Magic Thursday night. https://t.co/v9b56ZotWF pic.twitter.com/QQ1Hvfmh3f — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 18, 2025

“Expect to see this non-call on the Last 2-Minute Report for Clippers-Sixers. Quentin Grimes clearly fouls James Harden on his go-ahead 3-pointer and the officials swallow their whistles,” Azarly earlier wrote about the attempt.

Yes James Harden was also fouled on his landing. No whistle https://t.co/Yco2s1Yvwk pic.twitter.com/uEaO8VSeE1 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 18, 2025

Article Continues Below

The attempt came with 6.5 seconds left on the clock and the score poised at 110-108. Of course, Harden himself claimed post-game that he was convinced it was a foul.

James Harden on his final shot attempts of the game https://t.co/zJohEMxKjT pic.twitter.com/92ZzU7PWTf — Law Murray ⛲️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) November 18, 2025

This was after the 76ers had recovered from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. A 37-25 score in the final quarter came courtesy of some crucial baskets from Maxey, who was aptly supported by Andre Drummond.

The Clippers controlled most of the game through three and a half quarters but collapsed in the fourth, surrendering a 91–81 lead before Philadelphia mounted a 14–3 run to take the lead. James Harden reached a personal milestone, becoming the 11th player in NBA history to surpass 28,000 career points on a first-quarter layup.

However, he went 7-for-25 on shooting and struggled from the deep, converting just two of his 12 three-point attempts on the night. The Clippers will now face the Orlando Magic as the latest loss left them 4-10 on the season.